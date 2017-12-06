A Durban fashion company has apologised for stripping female workers naked on suspicions of theft when they knocked off duty.

RS Fashions’ representative‚ Linda Nxasana‚ told a handful of Cosatu members who marched to the company’s premises on Wednesday that the stripping incident had happened only once.

“The employer is apologising about what happened. It happened only once and [the employer] is promising that this will never happen [again]‚” she said.

She said the company had agreed to work with Cosatu “so that you can correct us where we are wrong and so that we can treat workers in an acceptable manner".