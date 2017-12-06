Animals‚ laptops‚ rollerskates‚ a few books and some sentimental items are some of the things a former Durbanite took when she was forced to evacuate her Los Angeles home as fires raged around her.

Hundreds of thousands of LA residents had to flee their homes when wildfires spread‚ closing freeways and destroying homes.

According to the Los Angeles Times‚ fires broke out in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The blaze grew so rapidly that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a state of emergency - this as as between 110‚000 and 150‚000 people were forced from their homes.

Suzy Bell‚ a former journalist who lives on a small holding in northern Los Angeles‚ said they moved three times in 24 hours because of the fires.

Taking to Facebook‚ she said: "Thanks for all you love and concern. These fires are terrifying and it keeps spreading as they can't contain it. We are thankful and… safe as we evacuated early instead of last minute when there was a terrible panic. We saw the high red fire blazes across our mountains from our house and if you can see it you need to surely move."

She added: " So many people still evacuating; some trying to save their homes and horses on the neighbouring ranches and farms.

"We grabbed the animals first. then laptops‚ then my rollerskates and few choices books on African literature and my comics! A photo of my mum and my brother‚ Simon Blevins‚ and I as kids and a sentimental stone."

Bell wrote that she left all the art on the wall‚ adding that clothes suddenly seemed absurd to pack and held no meaning.

"It was so dramatic evacuating and my first experience of this‚" said Bell.