Esidimeni: Suspended Selebano lays responsibility on ex-MEC

Suspended Gauteng health department head Barney Selebano finally started testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings on Tuesday by placing some of the blame on the shoulders of former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

He said pressure to place patients in NGOs came from Mahlangu, to which evidence leader Patrick Ngutshana replied: "Now we are getting somewhere."

Selebano was forced to testify at the arbitration hearings after losing his court bid to challenge a subpoena on Monday.

Selebano said "some" NGOs, including Precious Angels, took in more mentally ill patients than they could cope with so that they could make more money, calling it a "numbers game".

Twenty patients died at Precious Angels.