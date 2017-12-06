Esidimeni tragedy: Rape‚ typhoid and lies

A patient was allegedly raped when profoundly mentally ill patients were crammed into the Takalani home for disabled children it emerged during the Life Esidimeni hearing on Wednesday when Section 27 advocate Adila Hassim was speaking.

Suspended Gauteng health department head Barney Selebano is testifying under subpoena at the hearing and was on the stand under cross-examination.

He was asked by Hassim why he signed the affidavits that allowed the Johannesburg High Court to rule in March 2016 that the Gauteng Department of Health could transfer 50 mentally ill adult patients from Life Esidimeni to Takalani Home for Disabled Children.

"There was one alleged rape at Takalani Home centre last year after the move‚" Hassim told him. Selebano was shocked. An apologetic looking Selebano said the move "was highly regrettable….. It's embarrassing‚ it's painful...it is shameful."