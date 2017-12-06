"I want to study psychology … I want to deal with people‚ especially the mind‚ because I am aware that the problem in this world is in the mind‚" said Ndlozi.

Asked to clarify what he meant‚ he replied: "Poverty is the state of mind and everything is just mind‚ so I want to deal with the mind of these people. I want to bring about the change. I believe I was born for a change‚ so I want the purpose I've got about my life to be fulfilled."

This award was seemingly a sign of greater things to come to the young man from the Vaal.

On Tuesday‚ Ndlozi wore the same smile from 2002 as he trotted across the stage of the Great Hall at Wits University.