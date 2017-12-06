I saw Rohde push his wife - guard

Spier Wine estate security guard Kwanele Mabeta saw Jason Rohde "pushing away" his wife Susan hours before she died.

But Mabeta told the Cape Town High Court that he did not call for backup as the altercation did not seem like a "fight".

Property mogul Rohde is on trial for the murder of Susan.

Testifying for the prosecution on Tuesday, Mabeta said he was patrolling the estate in the early hours of July 24 2016 when he witnessed the Rohdes arguing.

"I knew they were arguing because whenever the lady in the white gown touched the man he would push her away," he said.

Rohde claims his wife committed suicide, while the state has always argued that Susan's suicide was staged.