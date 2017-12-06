KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda on Wednesday shut down two provincial taxi associations as an "extraordinary" measure to deal with escalating industry violence.

The Sizwe Transport and Klipriver taxi associations both had their operating licences revoked due to a spate of killings in the Ladysmith area in recent months.

This decision‚ said Kaunda‚ was informed by the National Land Transport Act and was an attempt to "restore calm‚ peace and stability in a conflict-ridden area". Scores of taxi operators‚ their family members and innocent citizens have been caught up in the violence‚ he added.

"Violence in this region has a long history. Since 2014‚ there have been high-levels of unrest and violence‚ which has claimed the lives of 61 people‚ particularly in the routes operated by Sizwe Transport and Klipriver taxi associations‚" said Kaunda at a media conference.

While there was relative peace in the last three years‚ following government intervention‚ more recent incidents of violence sparked Kaunda back into action. The clashes are over contested routes between the two associations.