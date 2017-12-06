More cuts in store for Cape

Capetonians will have to reduce water use even more in the new year.

The City of Cape Town's level 6 restrictions, which will come into force on January 1, will restrict residential households to 10500 litres a month and compel nonresidential customers to cut their consumption by 45% compared with 2015.

The agricultural sector has been ordered to reduce water use by 60%, sparking a warning from Agri-Western Cape spokesman Jeanne Boshoff yesterday that farmers would have to plant higher-value crops.

"This has already resulted in less vegetables planted in the Ceres area, and to fruit trees being cut back.

"This means smaller crops, which is putting the agricultural sector in the Western Cape under enormous pressure," she said.

A notice in the Government Gazette said that, as well as the restrictions on the use of municipal water, "the use of borehole water for outdoor purposes is discouraged in order to preserve groundwater resources".

"Borehole water should rather be used for toilet flushing."