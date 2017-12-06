South Africa

Off-duty constable guns down two people

06 December 2017
A police officer has died after a shootout with his colleagues and four tenants at City Deep flats‚ southeast of Johannesburg.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said the off-duty officer had an argument with the victims at the flats on Tuesday. He was later involved in a shootout with the police attending the scene on Tuesday.

“The off-duty constable shot at the police and they retaliated. He was wounded during the shootout. Unfortunately he passed away in hospital last night‚” said Masondo.

Two of the victims died after being shot by the officer‚ while the other two are in a stable condition in hospital‚ according to police.

Masondo declined to give the officer’s details at this stage.

“The motive for the killing is not yet known. Police are still gathering information. The off-duty officer will be named once members of his family have been informed about this tragic incident‚” said Masondo.

The incident occurred at flats owned by the Johannesburg Social Housing Company‚ which has committed to providing counselling to its staff and tenants who witnessed the shooting.

