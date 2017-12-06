Civil society organisations staged a protest outside Durban’s International Convention Centre on Wednesday against a controversial set of rules proposed by the eThekwini municipality which‚ critics say‚ seeks to ban the public and the media from attending meetings and accessing information.

The organisations have described the proposed Rules of Order Amendment By-law as unconstitutional and are demanding that it be immediately withdrawn as it "removes transparency with regard to certain decisions and activities of the municipality and promotes a culture of secrecy".

In October‚ the municipality decided to defer the adoption of the by-law after opposition parties voiced concern about some aspects of the proposal‚ and had contended that the by-law was unconstitutional‚ impractical and unfair.