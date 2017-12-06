Selebano: ‘If I could see into future….I would have stopped the whole thing’

Suspended head of the Gauteng Health Department Barney Selebano says if he had foreseen the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ he would not have ended the contract to close the psychiatric homes and move 1‚712 patients into NGO.

"I wish I could go back to the time and act differently‚" he told the Esidimeni hearing on Wednesday.

In total 143 mentally ill patients died‚ mostly in overcrowded‚ underfunded NGOs.

He said he would have done things differently if he could have "foreseen …the future adverse consequences ….the unintended consequences".

Selebano is testifying under subpoena at the Life Esidimeni hearing as he was head of the Gauteng Health Department when the move took place.

Section 27 advocate Adila Hassim has been cross-examining him as to why he ignored warnings by psychiatrists that shutting down the homes and de-institutionalising patients who needed 24-hour care would have a "devastating" effect.