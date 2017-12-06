A massive sinkhole has closed a road on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast‚ as heavy rains lashed the province overnight.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities linked to the deluge‚ according to the cooperative governance department‚ but the SA Weather Service has issued a warning to residents. As much as 80mm of rain was expected to fall from Tuesday night into Wednesday‚ the service said.

The eThekwini Municipality issued a similar warning.

“Residents should not panic but take precautionary measures to ensure safety during this period. These measures include staying indoors and off the roads (where possible)‚ avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

"If trapped within a vehicle by rising waters‚ abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Residents living in informal settlements are also advised to secure their roof sheeting‚” the council said.