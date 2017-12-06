South Africa

Six die in minibus crash N6 in Eastern Cape

06 December 2017 - 15:59 By Tembile Sgqolana
Six die in minibus crash on N6 in Eastern Cape.
Six die in minibus crash on N6 in Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied

Six people died and 14 injured when a minibus transporting patients overturned on the N6 road in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the minibus including five passengers were killed in the accident and 14 sustained injuries and were taken to Frontier Hospital in Komani.

Police spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said a minor was among those who died in the accident.

"The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide‚" she said.

Eastern Cape health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo sent the department's condolences to the families of the victims.

"We also wish those injured a speedy recovery‚" he said. -DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Three City of Johannesburg workers died on duty

Three people died on duty while working for the City of Johannesburg between the months of July and September this year.
News
1 day ago

Senior KwaZulu-Natal cop gunned down in apparent hit

A veteran police detective was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while on his way to work in Umbumbulu‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

At least 36 people have died from listeriosis outbreak in SA

The national health department on Tuesday issued a warning following the outbreak of the food-borne disease Listeriosis.
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Extracting Little Foots' remains was like ‘removing flaky pie from concrete’ Sci-Tech
  2. Disgraced accountant to spend eight years in jail for fraud South Africa
  3. Name change for Rhodes University rejected South Africa
  4. Hastily-convened Energy Indaba gets under way on Thursday Sci-Tech
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X