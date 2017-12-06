Tummy bug explosion hits SA

Health officials are trying to isolate the source of food-borne disease listeriosis, which has infected around 557 people and killed at least 36 this year, says the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

"We will have to take a look at the patients' history to see what they have consumed in the months prior to their becoming ill," said Dr Juno Thomas, head of enteric diseases at the institute.

Environmental affairs officials will visit homes to check food and collect samples.

"In addition, private food testing labs will send us isolates they get from their analysis," said Thomas.

"We will then match the sequence type that is causing the listeriosis to the food samples."

Listeriosis, which can cause extreme food poisoning, comes with fever, body pains, vomiting and weaknesss.