Wednesday weather - rain and a heatwave

Vredendal in the Western Cape will be the hottest place in South Africa on Wednesday at a sweltering 41˚C.

Heatwave conditions were forecast for the western interior of the country while heavy rain and possible flooding was predicted in parts of Gauteng and surrounding provinces.

The South African Weather Service issued an advisory warning of heatwave conditions with “persistently high temperatures” in the Cape Metropole‚ Cape Winelands‚ West Coast District and parts of the Northern Cape from Wednesday until Friday.

“Extremely hot” conditions were expected in the western interior of the Northern Cape. Cape Town – which is grappling with a water shortage – will have a high of 34˚C.

Thundershowers were forecast in Gauteng‚ with a maximum temperature of 20˚C in Johannesburg and 21˚C in Pretoria. Durban can expect rain with a high of 21˚C‚ Bloemfontein will have showers and a high of 28˚C.

Heavy rain fell in Gauteng‚ the Mpumalanga Highveld and parts of the Free State‚ North West and Limpopo on Monday. Rainy conditions were expected to persist in the provinces on Wednesday.