It was an emotional sight as one of the wives of the two farm workers convicted of trying to kill Victor Mlotshwa wept silently in the court gallery following her husband’s failed bail bid in the Middelburg High Court on Thursday.

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen were trying to get bail pending the outcomes of their petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal where they want to challenge their conviction and sentence.

Delivering her judgment‚ Judge Segopotje Mphahlele said the two had failed to raise any new evidence since the last time they appeared before her.

“I am still of the view that there are no reasonable prospects for this appeal‚” Mphahlele said.

“Whatever the outcome of the petition and should they be given leave to appeal the sentence and conviction‚ taking into account the evidence present and the seriousness of the charges‚ it is likely that the sentences to be imposed will be custodial‚” she said.