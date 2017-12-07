Perspiration and discomfort will be the order of the day as a heatwave pushes temperatures above 40˚C in parts of the Western Cape on Thursday.

Vredendal on the west coast will‚ for a second day running‚ be the hottest town in the country‚ sizzling at a blistering 44˚C.

Jacqueline Modika from the South African Weather Service said it would also be hot in the Northern Cape. Cooler conditions and rain are expected in other parts of the country.

“For Thursday isolated thunder storms are expected in the Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng and the eastern half of the North West Province. No rain is expected in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape‚” she said.

Central Cape Town can expect a high of 36°C. Paarl and Worcester will bake at 40°C followed by Stellenbosch at 38˚C.

Maximum temperatures in other parts of the country will be: Port Elizabeth at 23°C‚ Johannesburg 22°C‚ Pretoria 24°C‚ Durban 23°C and Richards Bay 25°C. Modika said Standerton would be the coolest place in the country at 17°C.

Many took to social media about the heatwave.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille tweeted: “The heatwave today will be horrific. Please take great care to prevent fires. The West Coast will be particularly bad. Vredendal‚ we will be thinking of you!”