Guess where it's a blistering 44˚C in SA
Perspiration and discomfort will be the order of the day as a heatwave pushes temperatures above 40˚C in parts of the Western Cape on Thursday.
Vredendal on the west coast will‚ for a second day running‚ be the hottest town in the country‚ sizzling at a blistering 44˚C.
Jacqueline Modika from the South African Weather Service said it would also be hot in the Northern Cape. Cooler conditions and rain are expected in other parts of the country.
“For Thursday isolated thunder storms are expected in the Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng and the eastern half of the North West Province. No rain is expected in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape‚” she said.
Central Cape Town can expect a high of 36°C. Paarl and Worcester will bake at 40°C followed by Stellenbosch at 38˚C.
Maximum temperatures in other parts of the country will be: Port Elizabeth at 23°C‚ Johannesburg 22°C‚ Pretoria 24°C‚ Durban 23°C and Richards Bay 25°C. Modika said Standerton would be the coolest place in the country at 17°C.
Many took to social media about the heatwave.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille tweeted: “The heatwave today will be horrific. Please take great care to prevent fires. The West Coast will be particularly bad. Vredendal‚ we will be thinking of you!”
The heat wave today will be horrific. Please take great care to prevent fires. The West Coast will be particularly bad. Vredendal, we will be thinking of you! https://t.co/iGpr9O6yYQ— Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 7, 2017
eNCA reported on Wednesday that it could climb as high as 46˚C in Vredendal.
It is FOURTY SIX degrees in Vredendal😯. Hell is probably cooler— Noka (@ManokaMathye) December 7, 2017
A scorcher in #CapeTown today. Hair all up in the air, away from the face. Light dress on. This heat can do it's worst! I'm ready! :)— ALETTAHA☺♥☀ (@ALETTAHA) December 7, 2017
The temperatures in Vredendal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Z5P1OOdY8F— Zoë (@zoe_nono) December 6, 2017
Eight precautions to take in a heatwave:
• Stay indoors in a well-ventilated or air-conditioned room.
• If working outside‚ wear protective clothing. Take regular breaks.
• Avoid playing strenuous sports or excessive manual labour‚ as one runs the risk of heat exhaustion or sunstroke.
• Dress in cool‚ lightweight clothes.
• Wear a hat (preferably with a wide brim) and generously apply sunblock if outdoors for any length of time.
• Remain adequately hydrated by drinking plenty of liquids (not alcohol).
• Outside playtime for children should ideally be restricted to 10am and 4pm.
• The aged and infants are particularly vulnerable to dehydration and heatstroke and should be afforded extra care and attention.
