Intimidation tactics? Police gun for Jacques Pauw

“We record that‚ save for the above‚ you were not willing to disclose further details regarding the matters under investigation. We confirm your request that both Mr Pauw and Mr Myburgh present themselves at Durban North police station in order to answer questions and/or make statements to the matters under investigation‚” it continues.

“Our clients are not at this stage willing to answer questions or make statements but would prefer for the investigation to be completed first.”

De Klerk further states that his clients would be willing to depose affidavits to that effect and will give their full cooperation to the National Prosecuting Authority should it decide to prosecute either Pauw or Myburgh.

“Our clients’ decision not to make statements at this stage is based on their Constitutional rights and on legal advice. It does not imply that they are uncooperative in the matter.”

Myburgh on Thursday said authorities were targeting him for what he had written relating to the Gupta family‚ corruption at Prasa and other exposés‚ but showed little interest in investigating the contents of the reports.