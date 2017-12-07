Long-suffering Metrorail commuters were stranded again on Thursday at Parow station as trains in both directions were delayed.

Metrorail’s own statistics show that very few Cape Town trains actually run on time‚ and at least 40% of scheduled trains don’t run at all.

In its MyLine newspaper distributed on stations‚ Metrorail reported that in the week from 30 November to 6 December only 14% of trains on the central line were on time in the mornings and only one train in three in the evenings. The central line runs from Cape Town to Kapteinsklip‚ Khayelitsha‚ Chris Hani and Sarepta.

It was during this week that councillor Brett Herron wrote in GroundUp about his experience taking a train from Khayelitsha. He wrote: “For the early morning peak‚ trains are scheduled to depart from the Nolungile station at 5:19am‚ 5:34am‚ 5:41am‚ 5:49am‚ 5:56am and 6:04am. They are scheduled to arrive at the Cape Town station 50 to 60 minutes later. Not a single train‚ however‚ arrived before 6am.”

In that week‚ 57% of trains were cancelled‚ both in the mornings and evening.

On the South Line‚ that runs from Cape Town to Simonstown‚ only 40% of trains were on time in the mornings and 54% in the evenings. About 40% of trains were cancelled.