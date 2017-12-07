The National Treasury has rubbished Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that government failed to recover the R1.1-billion Absa/Bankorp ‘illegal gift’‚ arguing that government had no obligation to recover the funds.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s lawyer‚ Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi told the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday that the findings of maladministration and improper conduct on the part of government were based on a legal fallacy.

“This idea that there is maladministration because of no compliance with the CIEX report is founded on a total legal fallacy‚” he said.

Ngcukaitobi said had Mkhwebane bothered to do a basic reading of the contract between the SA government and CIEX - a UK based recovery firm founded by ex-British spy Michael Oatley - she would have noticed that it imposed no recovery obligation on government.