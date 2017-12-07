Naspers has not been informed of any legal action by any of its investors but the company has reiterated that it is taking allegations of wrongdoing seriously‚ a spokesperson said.

On Monday leading global law firm Pomerantz LLC announced it had initiated an investigation to determine if Naspers subsidiary MultiChoice was involved in any securities fraud or unlawful business practices relating to payments to Gupta-owned ANN7.

According to reports stemming from leaked Gupta e-mails‚ MultiChoice substantially increased its annual payment to ANN7 from R50-million to R141-million over the past two years.