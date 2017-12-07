South Africa

New ethics council to ‘institutionalise clean governance’ in Gauteng

07 December 2017 - 14:06 By Claudi Mailovich
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File Photo
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File Photo
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Gauteng’s new Ethics and Anti-corruption Advisory Council will be analysing the province’s ties to auditors KPMG and multi-national software corporation SAP to advise Gauteng premier David Makhura on what steps to take in doing business with these companies.

Both of these companies have been accused of enabling state capture through their dealings with the controversial Gupta-family.

Makhura delivered his annual political report in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday where he made the announcement when referring to the work done by the new civil society-led Ethics and Anti-corruption Advisory Council.

"I have already referred the KPMG issue to them‚ so that they can advise on how the provincial government should deal with ethical questions facing companies that do business with government. The same will apply to McKinsey‚ SAP and others‚" Makhura said in his report.

KPMG ends contracts of 'risky' clients

Troubled audit and advisory firm KPMG has terminated contracts with clients that it considers to be high-risk, including all politically affiliated ...
Business
1 month ago

He told journalists that the departments in Gauteng do not do business with McKinsey‚ but that there are ties to KPMG and SAP.

Makhura said the new council was appointed to institutionalise clean governance‚ build a culture of integrity and fight corruption.

The council is chaired by former auditor-general Terence Nombembe. The rest of the members are Adv Fay Mukaddam; Nonkululeko Gobodo‚ founder of audit firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo; Puseletso Madumise‚ civil society activist; David Lewis from Corruption Watch; Prof Stella Nkomo from Unisa; Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa from the Moral Regeneration Movement; Dennis George from the Federation of Unions of SA; Lerata Joel Motsiri from union federation Cosatu; and Prof Deon Rossouw from the Ethics Institute of SA.

Said Makhura: "This body is going to help me and the executive council to clean up government departments and galvanise society against corruption in the public and private sector in our province."

- BusinessLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Arrested cop was known to be dodgy‚ Glebelands Hostel residents claim South Africa
  2. Killer fungi found in Cape Town city centre park Sci-Tech
  3. Mother weeps with joy as 10-year-old takes his first steps South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane's CIEX findings a fallacy‚ court told South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X