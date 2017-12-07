New ethics council to ‘institutionalise clean governance’ in Gauteng

Gauteng’s new Ethics and Anti-corruption Advisory Council will be analysing the province’s ties to auditors KPMG and multi-national software corporation SAP to advise Gauteng premier David Makhura on what steps to take in doing business with these companies.

Both of these companies have been accused of enabling state capture through their dealings with the controversial Gupta-family.

Makhura delivered his annual political report in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday where he made the announcement when referring to the work done by the new civil society-led Ethics and Anti-corruption Advisory Council.

"I have already referred the KPMG issue to them‚ so that they can advise on how the provincial government should deal with ethical questions facing companies that do business with government. The same will apply to McKinsey‚ SAP and others‚" Makhura said in his report.