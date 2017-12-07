South Africa is experiencing a spike in cases of the illness‚ with 557 reported since January 1. At least 36 people have died this year‚ according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

Most of the cases have been reported in Gauteng. The MMC for Health and Social Development‚ Dr Mpho Phalatse‚ urged residents to educate themselves on the types of foods that are most likely to contain the Listeria bacteria and which preventative measures to take towards their health‚ especially pregnant women‚ the elderly and individuals with compromised immunity.

Phalatse said it was important to check that the labels from dairy products‚ such as soft cheese‚ ice cream and yogurt‚ say "made with pasteurised milk"‚ or otherwise avoid eating these products.