Police and organisers of the annual matric Rage Festival have confirmed that an 18-year-old partygoer was allegedly raped at a premier Umhlanga‚ Durban‚ hotel on Monday.

TimesLIVE can exclusively reveal that the girl reported being sexual assaulted‚ apparently at the Umhlanga Sands Hotel. The beachfront hotel has been block booked for the festival attendees.

However‚ police had‚ by the time of publishing‚ not yet charged the suspect.

The incident has marred the week-long Rage Festival‚ as thousands of teen revellers have flocked to the coast to let their hair down after final exams.

Police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that detectives were dealing with a rape investigation.

“An incident took place on Monday at a hotel in Umhlanga where an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a known suspect. The suspect was arrested and will appear in court soon‚” he said.