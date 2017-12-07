A police officer is among four men arrested after a raid at the notorious Glebelands hostel in Durban.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said crime intelligence operatives had spent months gathering evidence.

“Coordinated predawn raids were conducted in Harding and the hostel for wanted suspects‚” he said.

A man was arrested in Harding‚ while a second was arrested in Glebelands’ Block 51.

“A team also went to Block 43‚ where they arrested a 34-year-old suspect. During a search of the room of the 34-year-suspect‚ a police cap‚ two police reflector jackets‚ a state-issued laptop as well as a number of internal police correspondences were seized.”

The cop - a detective-constable stationed at the Durban Central station - was arrested at his precinct on Thursday. All four will appear in court soon.

The hostel‚ administered by the eThekwini Municipality‚ is considered to be a hotbed of violence and crime.

Comprising squalid and poorly maintained blocks‚ the hostel is overcrowded and rundown.

The swoop comes just days after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula opened a new satellite police station in the hostel precinct.

About 90 people have been killed since April 2014‚ either in the hostel precinct or elsewhere‚ in a series of attacks and counterattacks‚ according to activists.

During the Moerane Commission of Inquiry‚ established this year to probe political killings in KwaZulu-Natal‚ witnesses described the hostel blocks as a haven for hitmen and criminals.