SSA says state employees refusing to be vetted

State security minister Bongani Bongo and his director-general Arthur Fraser have told parliament that state employees involved in government's multi-billion rand procurement space are refusing to undergo security screening.

Bongo and Fraser appeared before the standing committee on public accounts to explain why thousands of government officials and employees of state-owned companies dealing with supply chain management had not been vetted as a mechanism to tackle corruption despite a 2014 cabinet memo instructing the State Security Agency to vet all supply chain employees.

SCOPA wanted answers from Bongo after it emerged last week that at Transnet alone‚ only seven percent of about 700 supply chain management employees had been vetted at the transport and logistics utility.

Fraser said there were a few reasons why a lot of officials were not vetted. "There have been challenges and the minister has indicated that the JSCI is engaging us on exactly how we are going to deal with the issue of vetting. Our responsibility is to not only look at supply management. We must ensure we vet all staff of organs of state‚" said Fraser.

He said in many instances state officials simply refused to be vetted.