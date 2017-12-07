South Africa

Two hurt in Durban roof collapse

07 December 2017 - 10:04 By Jeff Wicks
It is understood that the pair of construction workers had been working on the eaves of the building when part of it collapsed. File photo.
It is understood that the pair of construction workers had been working on the eaves of the building when part of it collapsed. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Two men were injured when part of a building collapsed on Marbleray Drive in Newlands‚ Durban‚ on Thursday morning.

It is understood that the pair of construction workers had been working on the eaves of the building when part of it collapsed.

The injured men had been pulled from the rubble by the time paramedics arrived at the scene.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the men were treated and stabilised at the scene before they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Jamieson said the scene had been cordoned off to allow the relevant authorities time to probe what caused the collapse.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Civil society organisations complain about Energy Indaba snub South Africa
  2. Intimidation tactics? Police gun for Jacques Pauw South Africa
  3. Former attorney jailed for hijacking building South Africa
  4. Prospect of being eaten alive presses stress button for Cape seals Sci-Tech
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighborhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
X