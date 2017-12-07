Two hurt in Durban roof collapse

Two men were injured when part of a building collapsed on Marbleray Drive in Newlands‚ Durban‚ on Thursday morning.

It is understood that the pair of construction workers had been working on the eaves of the building when part of it collapsed.

The injured men had been pulled from the rubble by the time paramedics arrived at the scene.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the men were treated and stabilised at the scene before they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Jamieson said the scene had been cordoned off to allow the relevant authorities time to probe what caused the collapse.