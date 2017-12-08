The alleged triggerman in the botched hijacking of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela is off the hook for now.

Despite there being an alleged confession from one of Khumbudzo Solomon Mukhuba's co-accused‚ the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to provisionally withdraw the charges against him‚ saying it did not have enough evidence to pursue a case against him.

In a lengthy confession‚ parts of which were read out in court several weeks ago‚ Sifundo Nkosi had alleged that Mukhubu‚ whom they had referred to as Solly‚ had ordered him to stop their getaway vehicle parallel to Masilela's car before he got out and opened fire on August 2.

"I drove until I was parallel to Dumisani's car. Solly shouted and told me to stop and I stopped‚" Nkosi's confession read.

Masilela and a friend were seated in his Golf 7 vehicle in Tembisa on August 2.

Two of the six gangsters were meant to have gone for Masilela's vehicle but only Solly got out. The door the other gunman was meant to use was secured by a child lock‚ Nkosi said.

He claimed Mukhuba approached the vehicle and opened fire and then ran back to the Jeep which had also been hijacked and was carrying his accomplices.

A wounded Masilela had then sped off. He later died at the Tembisa Hospital.

In earlier proceedings‚ the investigating officer‚ Mthokozisi Ngwenya‚ had told the court Mukhuba had been in police custody for another matter when he was linked to the Masilela case.

Ngwenya had told the court that Mukhuba had refused to be charged and participate in an identity parade‚ saying he needed to consult with his lawyers first.

On Friday‚ the case was once again heard in the Benoni Magistrate's Court with an appearance by the two remaining suspects‚ Nkosi and Bongani Masombuka.

The matter was postponed to December 12 for further investigation.