ANC veteran and presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa's campaign mananger‚ Ronalo "Ronnie" Molamne‚ has made allegations of serious irregularities in the handling of branch meetings and the nominations process in Mpumalanga‚ ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference.

The allegations are contained in an affidavit submitted by Malomane‚ along with six others at the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday.

Various ANC branch general meetings that were held in Mpumalanga that nominated "unity" for new national leaders at the party's elective conference from December 16-20 were unlawful‚ according to Malomane.

"In the vast majority of the wards within the province‚ members of the ANC were not provided with adequate notice of an upcoming BGM‚ nor were some members invited to attend. In many cases‚ notice was only provided to members [one] or [two] days prior to the BGM‚" Malomane argued in papers.