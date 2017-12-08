Wife weeps as coffin assault pair are denied bail

The wife of one of the two farmworkers convicted of trying to kill Victor Mlotshwa wept silently in court after her husband's bail application was dismissed on Thursday.

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen had applied for bail pending the outcome of their petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal against their conviction and sentence.

Judge Segopotje Mphahlele said the two had failed to raise any new evidence since the last time they appeared before her in the Middelburg High Court.

Outside court, Mlotshwa described coming to see his attackers as an "emotionally taxing task".

Jackson and Oosthuizen have been behind bars for a little over a month after they were found guilty of a string of charges including kidnapping, assault and the attempted murder of Mlotshwa.

The pair were arrested after a video they took of themselves forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin went viral. They threatened to put a snake in the coffin and burn Mlotshwa alive.