Capetonians hold on for dear life as strong winds hit the city

09 December 2017 - 15:42 By TimesLIVE
windy cape town
Image: Screenshot from video

After being roasted this week by temperatures exceeding 40C, Capetonians were whacked by the first violent south-easter of the summer on Saturday, with gusts in excess of 80km/h.

Crowds of rugby fans heading for the HSBC World Sevens were left clinging to street poles and railings outside the Civic Centre as they waited for MyCiTi bus shuttles to Cape Town Stadium

