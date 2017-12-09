Capetonians hold on for dear life as strong winds hit the city
09 December 2017 - 15:42
After being roasted this week by temperatures exceeding 40C, Capetonians were whacked by the first violent south-easter of the summer on Saturday, with gusts in excess of 80km/h.
Crowds of rugby fans heading for the HSBC World Sevens were left clinging to street poles and railings outside the Civic Centre as they waited for MyCiTi bus shuttles to Cape Town Stadium
