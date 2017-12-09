Two security guards were wounded in a cash-in-transit heist on the Zuurfontein Road near the Spartan intersection in Kempton Park on Friday afternoon.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ had arrived on the scene to find the bakkie lying on the side of the road. The two security guards were found lying 50 metres away in the veld.

“Paramedics assessed both men and found that one had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm while the other had sustained numerous gunshot wounds to his legs‚ leaving him in a serious condition.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured man with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the men were transported to Arwyp Hospital for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

“It is understood that an unknown number of men had opened fire on the vehicle‚ causing it to roll multiple times‚” he added.