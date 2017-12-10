Limpopo police on Sunday said they were investigating a case of rape after a hitchhiker was allegedly raped by two middle-aged women who had given him a lift.

The victim‚ a 25-year-old man‚ said he was picked up at around 7.45am on Saturday morning‚ said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The two women travelling with a sedan from Polokwane to Tzaneen‚ gave the victim a lift at a Polokwane hiking spot. They drove into the bushes in Makgoebaskloof‚ pointed him with firearms‚ forced him to drink a certain substance and subsequently [took turns] in raping him‚" said Ngoepe.

"After this ordeal‚ they drove further with the victim until they left him in a secluded area near the Tzaneen CBD where he proceeded to the police station and reported this matter."

The victim was on Sunday still in hospital where he was receiving treatment for a "serious condition"‚ said Ngoepe.

He called on the public to use reliable transport to avoid such incidents.

"Both motorists and pedestrians who use these spots are always becoming vulnerable to criminals where serious criminal activities are often generated such as carjackings‚ murders‚ rapes and armed robberies‚" Ngoepe said.