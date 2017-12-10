South Africa

JMPD officer killed in Soweto roadblock

10 December 2017
A metro officer was run over and killed by a motorist during a roadblock in Soweto on Friday night‚ the Johannesburg Metro Police Department said on Sunday.

"JMPD officer Zanele Nelani‚ 38 years of age‚ …. was outside his vehicle when he was bumped at a roadside check operation on Impala Rd. Soweto‚" said Chief Superintendant Wayne Minnaar.

"The driver of the other car was seriously injured and will have to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court soon to face charges of reckless driving as well as for culpable homicide."

Minnaar said this was the fourth officer to be killed in this manner this year.

"Those cases are still pending. We are still waiting for convictions‚ he said.

