A 39-year-old man drowned at the mouth of the Gouka River in Still Bay on the southern Cape coast on Saturday morning‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

George Sabbagha‚ NSRI Still Bay deputy station commander‚ said the man from Riversdale‚ who was on a church outing‚ reportedly got into difficulty while trying to swim across the river mouth.

He was brought to shore by lifeguards who tried to resuscitate the man.

“CPR efforts were joined by our NSRI medics who used an AED defibrillator during CPR efforts and EMS paramedics joined in with CPR efforts but sadly‚ after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted‚ he was declared deceased.

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket‚” Sabbagha said.