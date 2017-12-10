South Africa

Man opens fire on alleged robbers near Oriental Plaza

10 December 2017 - 13:46 By Naledi Shange
File photo
File photo
Image: iStock

A man who was allegedly attacked by three robbers at an ATM near Oriental Plaza in Mayfair‚ Johannesburg‚ opened fire on his attackers‚ killing one of them on Sunday‚ said police.

Captain Mavela Masondo said the man had just put his card into the ATM machine and was yet to put in his pin when the three suspects approached him.

"He then took out his firearm and shot at them. One was killed at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital under police guard‚" said Masondo.

Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Masondo said it was not immediately clear whether the firearm used to shoot the robbers was legal.

"That will all form part of our investigation‚" he said.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Hitchhiker forced to drink concoction‚ raped by two women South Africa
  2. Man opens fire on alleged robbers near Oriental Plaza South Africa
  3. Netanyahu criticises European 'hypocrisy' ahead of EU talks World
  4. Carl ‘of the dead and debt’ cooks up scheme to avoid R4m bill ​ News
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X