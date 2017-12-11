Emergency medical crews are receiving counselling after being robbed while treating patients over the weekend in the Western Cape.

Paramedics were treating a patient in the back of an ambulance when robbers forced their way inside and stole their belongings in the southern Cape town of George on Saturday.

In a second incident on the same evening‚ emergency management services staff narrowly escaped when community members tried to get inside their ambulance at Site B in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town. The crew managed to drive off with their patient.

EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said both incidents were reported to the police.

“Both crews were unharmed but are receiving counselling‚” he said.

“In light of the recent jail sentence handed down after similar criminal attacks on EMS‚ we request members of the community to come forward with information so they can put a stop to these senseless attacks on emergency services‚” he said.