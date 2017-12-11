Artist Caitlin Greenberg wanted to host her exhibition on the plot where the serial killer that is the catalyst for her art once lived.

She was raised in Waverley in Pretoria‚ a few kilometres from Capital Park which Gert van Rooyen once roamed.

Van Rooyen and his lover Joey Haarhoff are suspected to have kidnapped‚ sexually assaulted and killed at least six girls between 1988 and 1989 on one of South Africa’s most infamous crime sprees. Van Rooyen shot Haarhoff and then committed suicide on January 16 1990 after being pursued by police.

Greenberg however abandoned the idea of setting up the exhibition where Van Rooyen lived in Malherbe Street due to ethical considerations.

Her exhibition “Shadow-Light” is for her Master’s Degree at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). When you enter the exhibition the large portrait of Van Rooyen looms over the dark room. It is made up of small mosaic blocks partially filled with photographs of their alleged victims - Fiona Harvey‚ Joan Horn‚ Yolande Wessels‚ Odette Boucher‚ Anne-Marie Wapenaar and Tracy-Lee Scott-Crossley. The girls were never found.