A Cape Town bank employee has made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defrauding a bank client of just over R1.2-million.

The 33-year-old man‚ who was arrested by the Hawks serious commercial crime unit on Friday‚ allegedly manipulated the bank system and created new internet banking profiles for an account belonging an FNB client held at a local branch in Hout Bay.

He allegedly further authorised bank cards on the account and enabled fraudulent transfers into various bank accounts resulting in the client losing more than R1.2-million‚ Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Monday.

“An internal forensic probe by the bank was initiated‚ after the client lodged a complaint. The hawks were roped in for further investigations resulting in Mbolekwa’s arrest whilst he was on duty‚” Ramovha said.

“The accused has been granted bail of R5‚000 with strict conditions and is expected back in court on February 9‚ 2018 to face charges of alleged fraud‚ money laundering and contraventions of Electronic Communications and Transactions Act. Additional arrests cannot be ruled out as investigations continue‚” he added.