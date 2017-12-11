Bible verse on social media lands journalist in trouble

Be careful what you post on social media‚ it might land you in trouble with the law.

Journalist Solomon Ashoms Izang has been found in contempt of court and slapped with a suspended sentence after posting comments on Facebook about controversial Alleluia Ministries International pastor Alph Lukau.

Lukau last month received a Rolls Royce Wraith and a Sandton penthouse for his 42nd birthday. Pictures of the celebration were posted on Lukau's Facebook page with a message thanking his “spiritual sons and precious daughter for the top class toy gift”.