Calls for army patrols as gangland violence spirals

"There is nothing we can do, except to keep away from the streets," said 71-year-old Manenberg resident Keenan Willemse from the doorstep of his house.

"When the shooting starts, we stay indoors. We have almost become prisoners in our own homes. The streets are bad."

Recent official crime statistics revealed that nearly 20 percent of murders reported in the Western Cape province were caused by gang violence, although the figure is believed to be higher.

According to media reports, more than 50 people, mostly residents caught in the crossfire, have been killed in the Cape Flats over the past five months.

The low-lying Cape Flats, set between Cape Town and the picturesque winelands region, is home to a mostly mixed-race population -- known as Coloureds -- where gangsterism is concentrated.

Local residents bear the brunt of gang-related crime as gang members wage turf wars and retaliatory attacks on rivals.

'Outsmarted the police'

One elderly man was shot and killed in October on his way to collect his monthly social grant payout, and a mother was fatally wounded by a stray bullet while chatting to a friend outside her house in September.

Arrests are few, and police action is often too late.

The lucrative drug trade business, goods smuggling and protection rackets are the main source of income for gangs.

"I think they have outsmarted the police, they are more organised," said Faldiela de Vries, a co-founder of the Manenberg People's Centre, a community action group.

"What is more frightening is that the age of the perpetrators has become younger," she told AFP.