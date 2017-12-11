Criminals have won: chamber as Cape Town’s busiest train line suspended

“The criminals have won.” That was the sentiment expressed by the Cape Chamber of Commerce after Metrorail’s decision to suspend services on the busy central line in Cape Town on Monday.

“They have successfully sabotaged and killed a vital train commuter service that provided a transport lifeline for the communities most in need of affordable public transport.”

Thousands of commuters were left stranded on Monday with many unable to get to work after Metrorail claimed that "months of sustained vandalism" in the form cable theft and destruction of critical infrastructure forced them to suspend services on Cape Town’s busiest train line.

Chamber president Janine Myburgh said the time had come to ban the export of scrap copper and to “treat metal theft as a serious crime”.

"If we don't take drastic steps like this we will lose the whole commuter rail service‚" she said.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said that he was not surprised at the collapse in Metrorail’s services.

Herron said that over the past financial year Metrorail had lost 2.3 million passenger trips and that those commuters had all been diverted to the road network‚ increasing peak hour commutes on the busiest roads in Cape Town from two hours to four hours spent in traffic a day.