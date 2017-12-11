Family caught up in home affairs nightmare

When Florette and Nsongoni Mulowayi renounced their Democratic Republic of Congo citizenship, it was with the promise of a new life in a country they "want to serve".

Their eldest son had already been granted citizenship, having been born in South Africa in 2011, and they thought awarding the same status to them and their baby would be a formality.

But despite meeting all the requirements to be naturalised, the former refugees were left out in the cold when the Department of Home Affairs told them they would have to be permanent residents for 10 years - double the period stipulated in the Citizenship Act - before being considered for naturalisation,

As a result the parents are stateless but South African permanent residents. One child is a South African citizen. Another is stateless and without any status in South Africa.

The couple, who received permanent residency permits in 2011, are now seeking clarity from the High Court in Cape Town over what they believe is an incorrect application of the law by home affairs.

Their lawyer, Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, said the Citizenship Act required only five years of "continuous" residency before a permanent resident can apply for naturalisation.

Home affairs was incorrectly applying a regulation of the act which stipulated that the period of ordinary residence referred to in the act is "10 years immediately preceding the date of application for naturalisation".