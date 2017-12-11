More rainfall is expected in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces for the rest of the week.

SA Weather Service forecaster Vanetia Phakula said temperatures were expected to pick up as the week progresses.

“We are expecting more rain for most of the week. On Tuesday we are expecting a 30% chance of rain in the central parts of the Free State and the North West province‚” Phakula said.

“Gauteng‚ Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will also see a 30% chance‚ while the central parts of Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal are expecting a 60 % chance of rain.”

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents have been reported throughout the city as a result of the rainfall.

“However‚ we remain on high alert‚ monitoring all our low-lying areas‚ most especially our 189 informal settlements‚ which are mostly prone to flash floods when we have persistent rainfall like the one we are receiving now‚” Mulaudzi said.