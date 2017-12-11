South Africa

Gauteng braces for more rain

11 December 2017 - 13:11 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said no major incidents were reported throughout the city as a result of the rainfall. File photo.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said no major incidents were reported throughout the city as a result of the rainfall. File photo.
Image: Rafael Ben-Ari via 123RF

More rainfall is expected in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces for the rest of the week.

SA Weather Service forecaster Vanetia Phakula said temperatures were expected to pick up as the week progresses.

“We are expecting more rain for most of the week. On Tuesday we are expecting a 30% chance of rain in the central parts of the Free State and the North West province‚” Phakula said.

“Gauteng‚ Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will also see a 30% chance‚ while the central parts of Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal are expecting a 60 % chance of rain.”

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents have been reported throughout the city as a result of the rainfall.

“However‚ we remain on high alert‚ monitoring all our low-lying areas‚ most especially our 189 informal settlements‚ which are mostly prone to flash floods when we have persistent rainfall like the one we are receiving now‚” Mulaudzi said.

“Motorists are encouraged to continue to drive with extra caution as most roads are wet and slippery and also advised to extend the safe following distance to avoid accidents. Young children must be monitored to stay away from river streams and dams to avoid drowning incidents during this holiday season.”

READ MORE:

Guess where it's a blistering 44˚C in SA

Perspiration and discomfort will be the order of the day as a heatwave pushes temperatures above 40˚C in parts of the Western Cape on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Sinkhole closes road in KZN as heavy rains hit

A massive sinkhole has closed a road on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast‚ as heavy rains lashed the province overnight.
News
5 days ago

Wednesday weather - rain and a heatwave

Vredendal in the Western Cape will be the hottest place in South Africa on Wednesday at a sweltering 41˚C.
News
5 days ago

Gauteng receives flood warning as plenty of rain expected

Gauteng residents get your umbrellas ready as plenty of rain is forecast to drench the province, leading to localised flooding on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Gauteng braces for more rain South Africa
  2. Pregnant woman dies of listeriosis South Africa
  3. EU sees Trump's move as bad for Middle East peace efforts World
  4. WATCH | US Ambassador to the UN says Trump accusers 'should be heard' World
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X