Noose drops on Cape Town's transport commissioner

Cape Town's transport commissioner should be criminally charged for fruitless and wasteful expenditure running into millions of rand, the city council has been told.

Mike Evans, a partner at law firm Webber Wentzel, says he has sufficient evidence to charge Melissa Whitehead - and to hold her personally responsible for the money allegedly misspent.

Evans told The Times he would make the evidence available to the independent investigators appointed by the City of Cape Town to get to the bottom of accusations flying between senior officials and politicians.

Officials accused of wrongdoing include Whitehead, city manager Achmat Ebrahim, mayor's office director Craig Kesson and probity manager Lindiwe Ndaba.

Politicians allegedly implicated include mayor Patricia de Lille and mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron.

Evans blew the whistle on Whitehead in a WhatsApp message to Herron on September 16. Herron passed the message to Ebrahim and the council's legal head on November 24, three days after the city council ordered the independent investigation.