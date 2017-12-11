Security guard arrested after shooting at alleged Oriental Plaza robbers

A security guard has been arrested after he shot at three men who he claimed tried to rob him as he was withdrawing money from an ATM near the Oriental Plaza shopping complex in Johannesburg‚ police said on Monday.

Warrant Officer Xoli Mbele said the man has been charged with murder and attempted murder as one of his victims was killed.

Mbele said the man claimed to have been trying to withdraw money from the ATM on Sunday morning when he was interrupted by the three.

"[He claims] two males disturbed him at the ATM and [he] lost his bank card‚" said Mbele. The man believed his card had been swallowed by the machine.

"When he tried to confront them they jumped into a white Renault Stepway. He fired several shots at the car.

A 24-year-old male passenger in the car was declared dead on the scene by the paramedics; he was shot several times in the upper body. The driver and the other passenger were also shot several times in the upper body and taken to hospital‚" Mbele said.

The men were not under police guard as they were not yet suspected of any crime‚ said Mbele.

The security guard was arrested. His firearm was confiscated.

Mbele told TimesLIVE that after the incident police officers found a bank card near the ATM machine. It was not immediately clear whether the card belonged to the suspect. No bank card was found on the three victims.

The security guard is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon.