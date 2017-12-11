South Africa

Suspected airport robbers in shootout with police

11 December 2017 - 07:43 By Timeslive
The vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting incident. Pictures: SAPS
The vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting incident. Pictures: SAPS

Two men accused of following people from OR Tambo International Airport in a stolen Merc are in custody after a showdown with police on the N3 highway in Johannesburg on Sunday. A third suspect is dead‚ in circumstances yet to be clarified.

The South African Police Service said in a statement its National Investigation Unit (NINU) received intelligence that a group of men using a white Mercedes Benz ML are targeting commuters travelling from OR Tambo International Airport. 

Acting with the Flying Squad‚ "the team followed up on the intelligence and spotted the Mercedes traveling from the airport".

"Attempts to have the suspect vehicle stop led to a shootout on the N3 near the Marlborough off-ramp‚ Johannesburg. One male suspect was shot dead and two men were arrested. The police also recovered two unlicensed firearms‚" the SAPS said.

The Mercedes ML which the suspects were using was reported hijacked in the Norwood area in October this year.

The gun found inside the vehicle.
The gun found inside the vehicle.

The suspects are likely to face charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and armed robbery for the hijacked Mercedes.

Without providing details‚ police said the suspects are also likely to face a charge of murder in relation to "their dead accomplice".

"It is also possible that these suspects could be linked to at least five other airport following robberies."

Police said the recovered firearms will be analyzed by forensic experts to determine if they were used in other crimes.

"This is a significant breakthrough to our efforts to combat crimes in and around the OR Tambo International Airport‚ especially the crimes where people are being followed from the airport and being robbed‚" said the statement‚ issued by Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

The suspects will appear in court on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Tourists robbed en route from OR Tambo airport - again!

The robbery occurred shortly after the tourists landed in Johannesburg on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Man robbed of $1-million at Wonderboom Airport

Four heavily armed men escaped with an estimated US$1-million in cash during a daring robbery at Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria.
News
1 month ago

Unemployed youth roped in to protect tourists

Recent attacks on international and domestic tourists and diplomats have forced government into overdrive in an effort secure the country's image as ...
News
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Nobel peace laureate group urges nuclear powers to adopt ban-the-bomb treaty World
  2. California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities World
  3. Suspected airport robbers in shootout with police South Africa
  4. Calls for army patrols as gangland violence spirals South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X