Top cop 'on a tender bender'

A police watchdog probe has lifted the lid on an alleged forensic equipment supply pricing scam which has seen the cops pay up to 3000% more than the actual cost of items.

A confidential document sent to top police management by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate shows how, for the past seven years, forensic supply companies have been allowed to loot the state's coffers.

The report points a finger at former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his family and other senior officers.

On Tuesday Ipid investigators raided the homes of Phahlane, who has gone to ground, and his sister, as well as the offices of Pretoria forensic supply company Forensic Data Analysts, seizing vehicles, documents and cash.

In November parliament's standing committee on public accounts canned FDA's contract with the police over its corrupt nature.

Phahlane, who is on suspension, is also under investigation for allegedly having had a chemical supplier install an R80,000 sound system in his home and provide him with vehicles for awarding it police forensic tenders.