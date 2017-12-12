South Africa

Bank clerk charged after R1.2m vanishes from account

12 December 2017 - 09:04 By Aron Hyman
Ntobeko Mbolekwa‚ 33‚ was arrested by the Hawks serious commercial crimes unit on Friday after he apparently created new internet banking profiles for an account belonging to an FNB client at a branch in Hout Bay. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A Cape Town bank clerk appeared briefly in court on Monday after he allegedly defrauded a Malaysian of R1.2-million.

Ntobeko Mbolekwa‚ 33‚ was arrested by the Hawks serious commercial crimes unit on Friday after he apparently created new internet banking profiles for an account belonging to an FNB client at a branch in Hout Bay.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said Mbolekwa allegedly authorised bank cards on the account and enabled fraudulent transfers.

“An internal forensic probe by the bank was initiated after the client lodged a complaint. The Hawks were roped in for further investigations resulting in Mbolekwa’s arrest whilst he was on duty‚” said Ramovha.

“The accused has been granted bail of R5‚000 with strict conditions and is expected back in court on February 9‚ 2018‚ to face charges of alleged fraud‚ money laundering and contraventions of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.”

The suspect is believed to have been working with other individuals and Ramovha said more arrests could not be ruled out.

