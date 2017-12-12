Cape Town Stadium is to get a new name.

The 68‚000-seat venue‚ built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup‚ is looking for bidders who want to attach their names to one of the world’s most spectacularly situated stadiums.

As the first step‚ the City of Cape Town wants to appoint a company to conduct an auction for naming rights.

Stuart Diamond‚ mayoral committee member for assets and facilities‚ said naming rights was one of the most important income streams that had been identified for the loss-making stadium.

“The city is in the process of establishing a private company [a municipal entity] much like the company that runs the Cape Town International Convention Centre‚ to manage the Cape Town Stadium in a more commercially viable manner‚” he said.